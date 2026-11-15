MENAFN - EIN Presswire) A HelpMeNow guide explains why the water damage costs more than the hose and what to do first.

EDMONDS, WA, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- EDMONDS, Wash., November 15, 2026 - A washing machine hose costs a few dollars. The water it can release costs far more. State Farm has estimated that a failed washing machine hose can displace an average of 650 gallons of water per hour, and a hose that bursts during a weekend away can leave a house holding nearly 31,000 gallons.November is usually the wettest month of the year in western Washington. KIRO Newsradio meteorologist Ted Buehner wrote on November 5, 2026 that the month "is usually the wettest" and that it "will help preserve this month's reputation as the year's wettest."WHY A HOSE FAILSA washing machine hose holds about seventy pounds of pressure. Each time the machine's valve snaps shut, the pressure spikes, and the hose balloons out and snaps back. Over years, that flexing weakens the rubber from the inside, where no one can see it. State Farm notes that most washing machine manufacturers warn owners to turn faucets off when the washer is not in use, because hoses are not rated for continuous pressure.WHY THE DAMAGE IS BIGGER THAN THE LEAKWater does not stay where it lands. It runs under flooring, wicks into drywall and wall plates, and drops through the ceiling into the room below. According to the Insurance Information Institute, using ISO data for 2019 through 2023, 1.5 percent of insured homes had a water damage and freezing loss, and the average claim severity in that category was $15,400. In its 2021 release, State Farm said it paid nearly $30 million on hose-failure claims in 2020, with an average State Farm claim of about $10,200.THE FIRST 10 MINUTESHelpMeNow restoration guidance starts with four steps. Shut off the hot and cold valves behind the washer, and if they are stuck, shut the main water. Switch off the washer's breaker and stay out of standing water near outlets. Photograph and video the damage, with the date visible, before moving anything. Then call a restoration professional rather than a general handyman, and keep the failed hose for the insurance adjuster.FIVE HABITS THAT PREVENT THE FLOOD1. Replace rubber supply hoses with braided steel hoses, and replace older hoses every three to five years, as State Farm recommends. 2. Inspect the hot and cold lines every month for cracks, bulges and wet spots. 3. Turn off the faucets when the washer is not in use and before any trip. 4. Find the shut-off valves now and confirm that they turn freely. 5. Keep a written note of where the main water shut-off is, so anyone in the house can reach it."Most homeowners only learn where the water went after the floor begins to lift," said the HelpMeNow team. "Shut the valves first, then document everything."HelpMeNow connects homeowners in King, Snohomish, Pierce, Kitsap and Skagit counties with vetted local water damage professionals and insurance-ready documentation (photos, moisture readings and a written scope). HelpMeNow answers the phone 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, and a vetted local restoration pro is on site within 30 minutes or less anywhere in King, Kitsap, Pierce, Skagit and Snohomish counties. Customers are its top priority.Watch the free video and get help at or call (425) 279-7097.Sources: State Farm, "A $30M Load of Laundry" (press release, July 27, 2021), statefarm/a-30m-load-of-laundry/; Insurance Information Institute, "Facts + Statistics: Homeowners and renters insurance," ISO data 2019-2023, iii; KIRO Newsradio, Ted Buehner, "Rain and blustery winds return to western Washington" (November 5, 2026), mynorthwest.About HelpMeNow: HelpMeNow connects homeowners with vetted local home service professionals for water, mold and fire restoration and other home repairs.

Georgiy Kharchenko

Help Me Now Inc

+1 425-842-3483

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

HelpMeNow Releases Guide on Washing Machine Hose Water Damage for Edmonds Homeowners News Provided By Help Me Now Inc November 15, 2026, 22:50 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Emergency Services, Insurance Industry, Natural Disasters, Real Estate & Property Management



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.