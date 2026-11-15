R Ashoka Accuses Congress of Double Standards on Mekedatu Project

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 16 (ANI): Karnataka Leader of Opposition (LoP) R Ashoka accused the Congress of adopting a double standard on the Mekedatu project, alleging that the party's state unit has failed to convince its own leaders in Tamil Nadu while continuing to blame the Centre for the delay. Speaking to reporters at Freedom Park here, Ashoka said the Congress government in Karnataka would never implement the Mekedatu project, despite Chief Minister DK Shivakumar having previously led a padayatra demanding its implementation when the BJP was in power.

Recalling the Congress's earlier promises, the BJP leader said Shivakumar had assured the people of Karnataka that the project would be taken forward within a month of the party coming to power. However, he alleged that no progress had been made even after three and a half years of the Congress government. He also referred to the court's approval for taking up the project and questioned why the state government had failed to make progress despite it. "Chief Minister DK Shivakumar had undertaken a padayatra for the Mekedatu project during the BJP's tenure. Within a month of coming to power, he had promised the people of the state that the Mekedatu project would be implemented. But even after three and a half years, nothing has been done. Even the court has given its approval that the project can be taken up," Ashoka said.

He further alleged that Congress leaders were preoccupied with sting operations and corruption instead of fulfilling their commitments on the project. Targeting the Congress leadership over opposition to the project from Tamil Nadu, Ashoka said the party's leaders in the neighbouring state had openly declared that they would oppose it. He questioned how the Karnataka Congress could accuse the Centre of not cooperating when it had been unable to convince leaders from its own party. "The Tamil Nadu Congress President has said this is illegal. Karnataka's KPCC President, Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi must answer this," he said. Taking a swipe at Rahul Gandhi, Ashoka said he should now clarify his position on the Mekedatu project. Ashoka also accused Shivakumar and the Congress of betraying the people of the old Mysuru region and Bengaluru by failing to fulfil their promise on the project. "CM DK Shivakumar and Congress have stabbed the people of the old Mysuru region and Bengaluru in the back. The people will not forgive this," he said.

The Karnataka LoP further said the project was proposed in a forest area and had consequently faced opposition from environmentalists. He maintained that the Central Government was proceeding cautiously in view of these concerns and said the state government should take the initiative to convince all stakeholders. He said the opposition from Tamil Nadu Congress leaders, despite the Karnataka unit's claims of pursuing the project, exposed the party's contradictory position. "Stop blaming the Central Government; Congress is practising double standards," Ashoka said, reiterating his allegation that the party was unable to resolve differences within its own ranks. He also asserted that the Mekedatu project would be implemented only if the BJP returned to power in Karnataka, alleging that the Congress had undertaken its earlier padayatra with an eye on elections rather than a genuine commitment to the project. (ANI)