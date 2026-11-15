MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrainian Prime Minister Sergii Koretskyi said this following a meeting of the high-level EC-Ukraine Task Force in Brussels, according to a post on his Facebook page, Ukrinform reports.

The prime minister has begun a working visit to Brussels. Key issues on the agenda include accelerating Ukraine's accession to the European Union, implementing the necessary reforms and securing further financial support for the country.

In Brussels, Koretskyi took part in a meeting of the special IBAR Task Force, established jointly with the European Commission. Verkhovna Rada Chairman Ruslan Stefanchuk also attended the meeting.

The task force has been working for a month and brings together representatives of the government, parliament, the President's Office, law enforcement agencies and independent judicial institutions.

Government to submit updated anti-corruption strategy to parliament soon – PM Koretskyi

Koretskyi said that one of the key priorities for the coming months was to accelerate the fulfillment of interim benchmarks under Cluster 1, "Fundamentals," of the accession negotiations and prepare a positive report on their implementation (IBAR) in the first half of 2027.

"This is a necessary stage for further progress in Ukraine's EU accession negotiations following the opening of the clusters. During the first month of work, some of the measures scheduled for November have already been implemented. We must maintain this pace and accelerate the implementation of the next tasks," Koretskyi said.

The participants discussed improvements to the Ukraine Plan to ensure its practical implementation and the necessary financial support.

The Ukraine Plan remains an important part of the reform agenda under the Ukraine Facility program and helps turn commitments into tangible results, Koretskyi said.

Koretskyi thanked the European Commission, personally Commissioner Marta Kos, and all members of the task force for their joint work on fulfilling Ukraine's EU integration commitments.

As Ukrinform reported, European Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos said following the high-level EC-Ukraine Task Force meeting that the European Commission and the Ukrainian government had stepped up their work on meeting interim benchmarks in the areas of democracy and the rule of law, aiming to achieve this goal in the first half of 2027.