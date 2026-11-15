MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said this in his evening address, Ukrinform reports.

"Next week, there will be a Ramstein meeting, and it must deliver results. This will send a strong signal – a signal to Russia that Ukraine will not be left without support. Our priorities are air defense, and partners need to focus on missiles for Patriots and NASAMS systems. The Russian ballistic missile threat remains very serious, and we have intelligence indicating that new strikes are being prepared," he said.

Zelensky: Russia targets all infrastructure in one Ukrainian region for days at a time

Zelensky also added: "We will also work with our partners to increase drone production. We have the potential, and their use on the front line is proving effective. In October, Russia suffered more than 50,000 casualties – killed and wounded. November must see a similarly high figure. Our troops can hold the line – I am grateful to them for that – and our partners must also maintain their support. We really need it."

As Ukrinform reported, Ukrainian Defense Minister Yevhenii Khmara and UK Defense Secretary Wes Streeting discussed details of the next military aid package ahead of the Ramstein-format meeting, taking Ukraine's critical needs into account.

Photo: President's Office