Russian Drone Hits Children's Educational Facility In Kharkiv
"A Molniya-type UAV strike has been recorded in the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kharkiv. The consequences are being clarified," he said.
Terekhov later added that Russian forces had struck the building of a children's educational facility.Read also: Russian drone hits apartment building in Kharkiv
As reported, an enemy drone also hit a multi-story residential building in Kharkiv.
Photo: Ukraine's State Emergency Service
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