MENAFN - UkrinForm) Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

"A Molniya-type UAV strike has been recorded in the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kharkiv. The consequences are being clarified," he said.

Terekhov later added that Russian forces had struck the building of a children's educational facility.

Russian drone hits apartment building in Kharkiv

As reported, an enemy drone also hit a multi-story residential building in Kharkiv.

Photo: Ukraine's State Emergency Service