MENAFN - UkrinForm) The IIHF Council made its final decision on the tournament following the host country's official position. The Canadian government announced that it would refuse to issue visas to Russian hockey players wishing to take part in the U20 World Championship, adding that players who already hold Canadian visas would also be barred from competing – including under a "neutral" flag, Ukrinform reports.

"After carefully assessing the feasibility of alternative arrangements, the IIHF Council has determined that Canada will remain as host and the tournament will proceed from 26 December 2026 to 5 January 2027 in Edmonton and Red Deer," the organization said in a statement.

Eight countries refuse to play against Russians in hockey – Bidnyi

As reported, the IIHF suspended Russia and Belarus from international ice hockey competitions following Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), in turn, upheld an appeal by the Russian side and ordered the IIHF to allow Russian teams to compete in international tournaments.