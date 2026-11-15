Russia Barred From IIHF World Junior Championship
"After carefully assessing the feasibility of alternative arrangements, the IIHF Council has determined that Canada will remain as host and the tournament will proceed from 26 December 2026 to 5 January 2027 in Edmonton and Red Deer," the organization said in a statement.Read also: Eight countries refuse to play against Russians in hockey – Bidnyi
As reported, the IIHF suspended Russia and Belarus from international ice hockey competitions following Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), in turn, upheld an appeal by the Russian side and ordered the IIHF to allow Russian teams to compete in international tournaments.
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