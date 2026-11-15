Residents Warned Of Possible Russian Mining Of Area In Kherson
"We have received information about possible mining of an area of the city by Russian forces. Explosive devices may have been placed on Ivana Vazova Street. I urge residents to avoid the specified area. Please bear in mind that the danger zone may extend over a much larger area," Shanko wrote.
Illustrative photo
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment