MENAFN - UkrinForm) Kherson City Military Administration Head Yaroslav Shanko reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

The calm before the storm: life in Kherson during the ceasefire

"We have received information about possible mining of an area of the city by Russian forces. Explosive devices may have been placed on Ivana Vazova Street. I urge residents to avoid the specified area. Please bear in mind that the danger zone may extend over a much larger area," Shanko wrote.

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