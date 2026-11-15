MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Venice plumber Michael Reynolds outlines what to check before putting idle plumbing back into service, drawing on CDC, EPA and water heater manufacturer guidance and a recent Venice job where a homeowner spotted a leaking main line before he got home.

Venice, FL, Nov. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plumbing Detectives LLC, a licensed plumbing contractor based in Venice, Florida, has published a free checklist for seasonal residents returning to homes whose plumbing has sat unused for months. The guide, Returning to Venice? A Snowbird Plumbing Checklist for Your First Hour Home, is available at.







A residential water meter in Venice, Florida. A meter that keeps moving while the water is shut off at the house is one sign of a leak on the main line.

"Every November the same calls come in," said Michael Reynolds, owner of Plumbing Detectives LLC. "A toilet leaking at the base. A house that smells like a sewer because nobody ran water for months. Water that tastes or smells off. A water heater complaint where the maintenance history turns out to be a big part of what I'm looking at. The first hour home is where a small fix stays small."

The checklist is organized around fourteen actions a homeowner can begin in the first hour. It also lists stop conditions, such as a suspected gas odor or an active leak, that take the homeowner off the list and onto the phone.

Public health guidance on idle plumbing

The guide draws on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's guidance, which advises flushing fixtures unused for a week or more by running cold water for two minutes and then hot water until it feels hot. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's residential guidance adds that cold water should be flushed before hot and that whole-house flushing should start at the fixture nearest where water enters the home. The EPA also notes that in warm climates, cold-water lines can support Legionella growth when the water stays around 80°F for extended periods.

"Two minutes is the CDC's figure for a fixture that sat a week," Reynolds said. "It doesn't say that certifies a house that sat six months. On a visit I pull the aerator at the farthest fixture, work back through the house, and run each line five to seven minutes on a timer. I'm clearing stagnant water and confirming every trap and fixture works at the same time. That's my process, not the EPA's method."

Water heaters need their own restart

The checklist separates flushing the pipes from restarting the water heater and any water treatment equipment. Water heater manufacturers' manuals require that an electric tank be full, with the cold-water inlet open, before power is restored. Manufacturer manuals also warn that hydrogen gas can build up in a hot-water system unused for two weeks or more, and direct users to run a kitchen hot-water faucet for several minutes before using any electrical appliance connected to the hot water, with no smoking or open flame nearby.

"I look at the install date on every tank I touch," Reynolds said. "Sometimes I have to be honest with a homeowner: I'll flush it and test the elements and thermostats, and it will probably work, but you're in the window where this tank fails. That's your decision to make with real information."

The guide also explains why a full-looking brine tank does not prove a water softener is working, and why a sulfur odor only on the hot side points first to the water heater.

A Venice homeowner who knew before he got home

The article includes a recent job near Capri Isles Boulevard in Venice. The owner had been away for the season. Before he returned, he knew his water meter was running even though the water was shut off at the house. He learned it through EyeOnWater, a service the City of Venice offers that lets customers connect to their City water utility account to view their usage and detect leaks. Plumbing Detectives found three leaks on the main water line between the meter and the house, with tree roots involved.

"The alert led him to look into it before he came back, instead of finding out when he walked in," Reynolds said. "If you're a City of Venice water customer, set that app up before you leave in the spring. If you're on Sarasota County or Englewood water, ask your utility whether it offers something similar."

Local utility details

The checklist summarizes the seasonal shutoff and turn-on procedures published by the City of Venice, Sarasota County Public Utilities and Englewood Water District. It closes with departure steps for the spring, including the role of a home watch service, protecting drain traps so they don't dry out, and asking an insurance agent how a policy treats unoccupied periods. It does not offer insurance advice.

"Stop brushing off maintenance," Reynolds said. "It saves you money in the long run."

The full checklist is available at .







Inspecting a shutoff valve for a toilet, one of the first checks when a seasonal home is reopened.

About Plumbing Detectives LLC

Plumbing Detectives LLC is a Venice, Florida plumbing company providing residential plumbing repair, leak detection and slab leak detection, sewer line repair and sewer camera inspection, water heater installation and repair, whole-house repiping, and water treatment. Owner Michael Reynolds is a Florida Certified Plumbing Contractor whose field experience includes large-scale infrastructure work in New York City before relocating to Venice. The company's approach is diagnosis first: find the actual cause, explain it, then present the options. Florida Certified Plumbing Contractor License CFC1434139. Serving Venice, Venice Gardens, Nokomis, Laurel, Sarasota, Englewood, Wellen Park, Bradenton, Bradenton Beach, and Lakewood Ranch.

Press Inquiries

Michael Reynolds

mike [at] plumbingdetectivesfl.com

2393883631



312 E Venice Ave