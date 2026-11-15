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- Linda Boreham

ADELAIDE, SOUTH AUSTRALIA, AUSTRALIA, November 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Australian cupcake business Jarlicious Cupcakes has introduced a Freshness Guarantee, reinforcing its commitment to delivering quality cupcakes to customers across Australia.

The guarantee, promoted under the message“Fresh Cupcakes or We Replace Them”, gives customers added confidence when ordering cupcakes online, particularly when sending gifts to friends, family, colleagues, or clients in other parts of the country.

Jarlicious Cupcakes specialises in cupcakes presented in sealed glass jars, with each jar containing two standard-size cupcakes layered with frosting. The sealed packaging helps protect the cake and frosting during delivery while helping retain moisture and freshness.

Unlike traditional cupcakes, which can be vulnerable to damaged frosting and movement during transport, the jar format provides a more secure way to package and deliver the product.

Under the Freshness Guarantee, customers who believe their cupcakes have not arrived fresh can contact Jarlicious Cupcakes within two business days of receiving their order. Customers are asked to provide their order details, photographs and information about how the cupcakes have been stored so the concern can be assessed.

Where a freshness complaint is substantiated and replacement is an appropriate remedy, Jarlicious Cupcakes will replace the same order and include an additional cupcake as a goodwill gesture.

The company may request the affected products be returned for inspection or independent laboratory testing where reasonably necessary to investigate a complaint. Any assessment process will be conducted consistently with applicable Australian Consumer Law requirements.

A Jarlicious Cupcakes spokesperson said the guarantee was intended to give customers greater confidence when purchasing a product that needs to travel.

“Ordering food online should be an enjoyable experience. Customers want to know the product they choose will arrive in a condition they can enjoy and feel confident giving as a gift. The Freshness Guarantee reinforces our commitment to taking care with every order and addressing genuine concerns,” says Linda Boreham.

Jarlicious Cupcakes bakes its products fresh in small batches and offers six flavours: Double Chocolate Indulgence, Vanilla Berry Bliss, Cookies & Cream, Red Velvet, Mocha Swirl and Biscoff Bliss.

The cupcakes have a 10-day best-before period from the day of baking when stored sealed and unrefrigerated in a cool, dry place. They can also be frozen for up to three months.

Orders are available in 2, 4 and 6-jar packs, with customers able to mix and match flavours. Delivery is available Australia-wide through Australia Post Express Post.

The Freshness Guarantee forms part of Jarlicious Cupcakes' broader focus on making online cupcake gifting more convenient and dependable.

About Jarlicious Cupcakes

Jarlicious Cupcakes is an Australian cupcake business based in South Australia, specialising in freshly baked cupcakes layered inside sealed glass jars. Offering six flavours and a range of pack sizes, the business delivers its products Australia-wide through Australia Post Express Post. Its products are designed for gifting, celebrations and everyday treats.

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Jarlicious Cupcakes Introduces Freshness Guarantee for Australia-Wide Cupcake Delivery News Provided By Arkane Enterprises November 15, 2026, 21:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Food & Beverage Industry, Gifts, Games & Hobbies



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