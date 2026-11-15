MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Moscow, Nov. 15 (Petra) -- Russia's federal budget deficit reached around $64 billion, equivalent to 2.3 percent of gross domestic product (GDP), during the period from January through the end of October this year, the Russian Ministry of Finance said on Sunday.

In a statement, the ministry said budget revenues amounted to around $402 billion, while expenditures totalled $466 billion.

The deficit recorded during the same period last year stood at approximately $47.7 billion, the ministry added.

//Petra// AF