Russia's Federal Budget Deficit Reaches $64 Billion In First 10 Months Of 2026
Moscow, Nov. 15 (Petra) -- Russia's federal budget deficit reached around $64 billion, equivalent to 2.3 percent of gross domestic product (GDP), during the period from January through the end of October this year, the Russian Ministry of Finance said on Sunday.
In a statement, the ministry said budget revenues amounted to around $402 billion, while expenditures totalled $466 billion.
The deficit recorded during the same period last year stood at approximately $47.7 billion, the ministry added.
//Petra// AF
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