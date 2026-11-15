MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said this in his nightly video address, Ukrinform reports.

He said that throughout the day, particular attention had been focused on Zaporizhzhia and the Dnipropetrovsk region, where the situation remains very difficult following Russian strikes. There have been numerous power outages, and restoration work is ongoing. Electricity has already been partially restored, but a great deal of work remains.

The head of state thanked every repair crew, all energy workers and everyone providing assistance.

He noted that new air raid alerts and strikes continue, significantly complicating restoration efforts. However, he noted that all necessary resources had been deployed, equipment was available, and results must be achieved.

Enemy strikes energy facility, triggering emergency power outages in Zaporizhzhia and Dnipropetrovsk regions

According to Zelensky, Russian forces select one region as a specific target and spend several days concentrating their attacks on it, hitting everything from power networks to substations.

"Since the beginning of September, the Dnipro region has suffered the most strikes and hits – 131 hits. There have been 125 in the Kyiv region and more than 100 in the Zhytomyr and Sumy regions. Accordingly, these are the regions where energy workers, municipal services, and Ukraine's State Emergency Service face the greatest workload," he said.

He stressed the importance of ensuring that people receive assistance and that electricity supplies return to predictable schedules.

"This week, the European Commission made a decision – we agreed with Ursula von der Leyen – that Ukraine will receive additional emergency energy support, specifically for the cities and communities facing the greatest difficulties right now. Additional generators, other equipment, and funding, of course, to strengthen resilience. I would like to express my gratitude for this," he said.

As Ukrinform reported, the European Union is mobilizing additional resources through the rescEU mechanism to strengthen support for Ukraine ahead of the winter season and amid Russian attacks on the country's critical infrastructure.