SBI Green Marathon Season 7 Draws 5470 Runners in Kolkata Event

Season 7 of the SBI Green Marathon successfully brought its nationwide running movement to Kolkata on Sunday, witnessing enthusiastic participation of 5,470 runners at the University of Calcutta Maidan Tent, Red Road. Bringing together runners, families and fitness enthusiasts, the event celebrated the spirit of fitness, community participation and environmental sustainability.

The Kolkata edition was part of the marathon's 17-city journey across India, united by a shared vision of building a greener, fitter and healthier tomorrow, according to a press release. The event was officially flagged off by R Natarajan, Chief General Manager, SBI Kolkata Circle; Rajesh Kumar, General Manager; Naveen Kumar Singh, General Manager; Teekam Singh Gehlot, General Manager; Manoranjan Panda, General Manager; Pranati Satpathy, Chief Development Officer; and Brig Joydip Mukherjee, Deputy GOC, Bengal Sub Area, along with representatives from SBI and Mirchi.

The Kolkata marathon featured 5K, 10K and 21K race categories, catering to participants across different age groups and fitness levels. The 21K and 10K races were AIMS-certified timed races, while the 5K was a non-timed run. Adding to the competitive spirit of the event, Anupam Mahata emerged as the winner in the men's Half Marathon (21K) category, while Shampa Gain secured the top position in the women's category. In the 10K category, Hrishikesh Chakraborty claimed the men's title, while Sharmila Mondal emerged victorious in the women's category.

Sustainability remained at the heart of the event, with the Green Marathon continuing to incorporate environmentally conscious practices across the participant and event experience. From organic T-shirts and plantable BIBs to sustainable serving solutions and responsible waste management, the initiative aims to make every aspect of the marathon more environmentally responsible. Waste Management Partner Skrap played a key role in ensuring responsible post-event waste management, with event waste being segregated and channelled towards appropriate recycling and recovery processes.

Mirchi's on-ground presence added to the energy of the morning, with RJ Ayantika, RJ Manali and RJ Sayan engaging with participants, cheering runners on and creating an atmosphere of celebration throughout the event. From first-time runners to seasoned athletes, the Kolkata edition witnessed people from different walks of life coming together with a common purpose - embracing fitness while taking a step towards a more sustainable future. With Kolkata successfully completing its leg of Season 7, the SBI Green Marathon in association with Mirchi continues its journey across the country, spreading the message of sustainability, fitness and healthier living across 17 cities in India.