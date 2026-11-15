According to the product packaging, Nerve Honey contains passionflower, marshmallow root, corydalis powder, prickly pear extract, and California poppy seed. Each two-capsule serving provides a combined 450 milligrams of these ingredients. The supplement is packaged in a bottle containing 60 capsules, equivalent to 30 servings when used according to the label's suggested daily intake.

The product label identifies the formula as a dietary supplement rather than a pharmaceutical treatment. Its stated support categories describe the intended positioning of the product and should not be interpreted as independently verified clinical outcomes.

The packaging also states that the product is made in the United States using globally sourced ingredients. The distributor listed on the label is Instituto Experience, based in Lakeland, Florida.

The announcement provides an opportunity to examine the formulation, ingredient quantities, labeling information, and considerations relevant to consumers evaluating botanical dietary supplements.

A Five-Ingredient Botanical Formula

Unlike formulas that disclose only the combined weight of a proprietary blend, the supplied label lists the individual quantities of all five active ingredients.

The formulation includes passionflower at 145 milligrams, marshmallow root at 110 milligrams, corydalis powder at 100 milligrams, prickly pear extract at 50 milligrams, and California poppy seed at 45 milligrams per two-capsule serving.

Together, these quantities total 450 milligrams.

The inclusion of botanical materials reflects a formulation approach that combines several plant sources in a single dietary supplement. However, the presence of an ingredient in a formula does not, by itself, establish that the finished product produces a particular physiological or therapeutic effect.

Evidence concerning an individual botanical ingredient also cannot automatically be applied to a multi-ingredient formulation. The effects of a finished supplement depend on several factors, including ingredient identity, concentration, preparation methods, bioavailability, and interactions among its components.

The information available from the NerveHoney label establishes the declared ingredient composition but does not provide clinical trial results demonstrating the effectiveness of the finished formula.

Complete Supplement Facts and Ingredient Quantities

The NerveHoney Capsules label identifies a serving size of two capsules and 30 servings per container.

Ingredient Amount per serving Passionflower (Passiflora incarnata) 145 mg Marshmallow (Althaea officinalis) Root 110 mg Corydalis (Corydalis yanhusuo) Powder 100 mg Prickly Pear (Opuntia phaeacantha) 20:1 Extract 50 mg California Poppy (Eschscholzia californica) Seed 45 mg Total declared active ingredients 450 mg

The label indicates that daily values have not been established for these botanical ingredients.

The Supplement Facts panel provides quantitative information

For example, the label does not identify standardized concentrations of individual phytochemicals for most of the ingredients. It also does not provide details concerning extraction solvents, analytical testing procedures, or clinical evaluations of the complete formulation.

These distinctions are relevant when interpreting dietary supplement labels. A listed ingredient quantity establishes the declared amount per serving, not the degree to which a particular health outcome has been demonstrated.

Passionflower: Botanical Identity and Formulation Details

Passionflower, identified botanically as Passiflora incarnata, represents the largest ingredient quantity in the Nerve Honey formula.

The label lists 145 milligrams of passionflower per serving.

Passionflower is a climbing plant belonging to the Passifloraceae family. It has a history of traditional botanical use and has been investigated in scientific literature for its naturally occurring plant constituents.

Research involving passionflower has examined compounds such as flavonoids and other phytochemicals. Some studies have explored its relationship with relaxation and nervous-system activity.

However, research involving passionflower extracts or preparations does not establish the clinical effectiveness of the NerveHoney finished product.

The supplement label does not specify whether the passionflower component is standardized to particular active compounds. It also does not identify the plant part used.

Those details can be important because different botanical preparations may vary in their chemical composition.

The declared 145-milligram quantity therefore provides information about the ingredient amount without establishing a specific clinical effect.

Marshmallow Root: A Traditional Botanical Ingredient

Marshmallow root, identified as Althaea officinalis, contributes 110 milligrams to each serving of Nerve Honey Capsules.

The plant belongs to the Malvaceae family and has been used in traditional herbal preparations.

Marshmallow root contains naturally occurring plant constituents, including mucilage polysaccharides. These compounds have been studied in connection with the physical and chemical properties of marshmallow preparations.

Its traditional uses have generally involved applications different from those associated with nerve health.

Consequently, the inclusion of marshmallow root in a supplement labeled for nerve support should not be interpreted as proof that the ingredient can repair nerves, reverse neuropathy, or treat neurological disorders.

The supplied product information identifies the ingredient and its amount but does not provide clinical evidence establishing its contribution to the finished formula's intended support categories.

The distinction between traditional botanical use and demonstrated clinical effectiveness is particularly important for consumers considering products associated with neurological wellness.

Corydalis Powder and Its Botanical Background

Corydalis powder is the third ingredient listed in the NerveHoney formulation.

The label identifies the botanical as Corydalis yanhusuo and specifies 100 milligrams per serving.

Corydalis is a plant associated with traditional East Asian herbal practices. Certain Corydalis species contain naturally occurring alkaloids that have attracted scientific attention.

Research has investigated some of these compounds in relation to biological pathways involved in pain perception and nervous-system signaling.

Nevertheless, experimental research involving isolated compounds or particular botanical extracts cannot be treated as evidence that every Corydalis-containing supplement produces the same effects.

The Nerve Honey label describes the ingredient as powder and does not disclose a standardized alkaloid concentration.

The precise chemical composition of the ingredient cannot therefore be determined from the listed weight alone.

Corydalis also warrants attention because certain constituents can have pharmacological activity. Individuals taking prescription medications or managing medical conditions should seek professional guidance before using supplements containing this botanical.

The product should not be represented as a treatment for chronic pain, neuropathy, or any other diagnosed medical condition.

Prickly Pear Extract and Botanical Concentration

Prickly pear appears in the formula as a 20:1 extract of Opuntia phaeacantha.

The label lists 50 milligrams per two-capsule serving.

Prickly pear refers to plants belonging to the cactus genus Opuntia. Various species contain naturally occurring phytochemicals that have been examined in nutritional and botanical research.

The designation 20:1 generally describes a ratio between the amount of starting botanical material and the resulting extract.

However, an extraction ratio does not independently establish the concentration of a particular active compound or the clinical potency of the finished ingredient.

Extraction procedures, plant materials, and manufacturing specifications may influence the final composition.

The NerveHoney

Although the ingredient contributes to the formula's botanical composition, no product-specific clinical findings were supplied demonstrating a measurable effect on nerve function or circulation.

California Poppy Seed Completes the Formula

California poppy, identified as Eschscholzia californica, is listed at 45 milligrams per serving.

This flowering plant belongs to the Papaveraceae family and is native to western North America.

California poppy has a history of traditional botanical use, and certain preparations have been studied for compounds associated with nervous-system activity.

The product label specifically identifies California poppy seed.

That distinction matters because scientific studies involving other plant parts, extracts, or standardized preparations may not be directly applicable to the seed material listed in this supplement.

The label does not provide additional information about the seed preparation or its constituent concentrations.

Accordingly, the available product information does not establish whether the California poppy component contributes a measurable effect to the finished Nerve Honey formula.

The ingredient should be understood as part of the declared composition rather than evidence of a verified therapeutic benefit.

Additional Ingredients and Capsule Composition

In addition to the five botanical ingredients, NerveHoney Capsules contain three other ingredients identified on the product label.

These are microcrystalline cellulose, hydroxypropyl methylcellulose, and magnesium stearate.

Microcrystalline cellulose is commonly used in solid supplement formulations as an excipient. Depending on the manufacturing process, it can assist with the physical characteristics of capsule contents.

Hydroxypropyl methylcellulose is identified as the capsule material. It is a cellulose-derived substance used in the production of certain capsule shells.

Magnesium stearate is frequently used during supplement manufacturing as a processing aid or lubricant.

These substances serve formulation or manufacturing functions rather than representing the five principal botanical ingredients highlighted on the Supplement Facts panel.

The label does not disclose the individual quantities of these additional ingredients.

Their inclusion should not be interpreted as evidence of a specific health benefit or therapeutic effect.

Understanding the Product's Nerve Support Positioning

The Nerve Honey packaging highlights nerve support as one of its principal categories.

Nerve health is a broad subject involving the structure and function of the peripheral and central nervous systems.

Normal nerve function depends on numerous physiological processes, including adequate nutrition, metabolic regulation, cellular signaling, and the maintenance of healthy tissues.

Certain vitamins and minerals have well-established roles in normal neurological function. However, the supplied NerveHoney ingredient panel does not list added vitamins or minerals as active ingredients.

Instead, the product relies on a combination of botanical materials.

The distinction is relevant because a botanical formula should not be assumed to provide the same nutritional contribution as supplements containing established essential nutrients.

The packaging's nerve support language describes the product's intended use, but the supplied materials do not include human clinical trials demonstrating improvements in nerve conduction, sensory function, or neuropathy symptoms.

Consumers experiencing persistent numbness, tingling, weakness, burning sensations, or unexplained pain should seek medical evaluation rather than relying on a dietary supplement to identify or treat the underlying cause.

Circulation Support and the Limits of Label Claims

Circulation support is another category appearing on the NerveHoney packaging.

The circulatory system is responsible for transporting oxygen, nutrients, hormones, and other substances throughout the body.

Normal circulation depends on cardiovascular function, vascular health, blood composition, and multiple regulatory mechanisms.

Although some botanical ingredients have been investigated for their biological properties, the supplied product information does not establish that the Nerve Honey formula improves blood flow or vascular function in humans.

No product-specific measurements of circulation, vascular performance, or related clinical outcomes were provided.

As a result, circulation support should be understood as a label statement rather than a verified clinical conclusion.

The product's composition and its declared purpose can be reported accurately without implying that the formula has been shown to prevent or treat circulatory disorders.

Suggested Use and Packaging Information

NerveHoney is supplied in bottles containing 60 capsules.

The suggested use instructions direct adults to take two capsules daily with an eight-ounce glass of water.

At that serving size, each bottle contains a 30-day supply.

The packaging provides additional instructions concerning storage and safe handling.

Consumers are directed to keep the supplement away from heat, light, and humidity to help preserve freshness.

The label also instructs users to store the product in a cool, dry location.

The packaging advises against exceeding the recommended dose and states that pregnant or nursing individuals, people younger than 18, and individuals with known medical conditions should consult a physician before use.

The supplement should be kept out of children's reach.

The label further advises against using the product if the safety seal is damaged or missing.

These instructions are relevant because botanical dietary supplements can contain biologically active substances and may interact with medications or existing medical conditions.

Manufacturing and Distribution Information

The Nerve Honey

The listed distributor, located in Lakeland, Florida.

The packaging provides the following distributor details:

Instituto Experience

Lakeland, FL 33804

United States

The manufacturing statement identifies the declared country of production but does not independently establish specific manufacturing certifications, third-party testing results, or quality-control procedures.

No certificates of analysis, independent laboratory reports, or manufacturing audit records were included in the supplied product information.

Consequently, the available details support reporting the label's manufacturing statement but not additional claims concerning verified purity, potency, or manufacturing superiority.

Dietary Supplement Regulation and Consumer Information

Dietary supplements are regulated differently from prescription and over-the-counter medicines in the United States.

Under the federal dietary supplement framework, manufacturers and distributors are responsible for ensuring that their products meet applicable safety and labeling requirements.

Dietary supplements generally do not undergo FDA premarket approval for effectiveness in the same manner as new pharmaceutical drugs.

The NerveHoney packaging

“These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.”

This distinction is particularly important for products marketed in connection with nerve health.

Conditions involving nerve damage or dysfunction can have multiple causes, including diabetes, nutritional deficiencies, medication effects, infections, injuries, and other medical disorders.

A supplement label cannot establish the cause of neurological symptoms, and the presence of botanical ingredients does not demonstrate that a product can reverse nerve damage.

Individuals considering a supplement alongside prescription medication should consult an appropriately qualified healthcare professional, particularly when the formula contains botanicals with potentially active compounds.

Transparency in Multi-Ingredient Supplement Labeling

The Nerve Honey formula illustrates several aspects of multi-ingredient dietary supplement labeling.

The Supplement Facts panel identifies each of the five botanical ingredients and provides its declared quantity per serving.

This information enables readers to distinguish between the formula's individual components and the total weight of its listed active ingredients.

At the same time, the label does not disclose every characteristic relevant to evaluating botanical preparations.

Important distinctions may include the specific plant part used, the extraction method, the degree of standardization, and the presence of particular naturally occurring compounds.

Some of these details are supplied for individual ingredients, such as the botanical species or the 20:1 extraction ratio listed for prickly pear.

Others are not available in the supplied documentation.

Ingredient transparency is therefore a matter of both identifying what a product contains and recognizing the limitations of the information provided.

The declared formulation does not replace independent evidence concerning the safety or effectiveness of the complete product.

Product Information Summary

The available label information identifies NerveHoney Capsules

Its principal characteristics include a 450-milligram combined botanical quantity per two-capsule serving, 60 capsules per bottle, and a recommended daily intake of two capsules.

The formula includes passionflower, marshmallow root, corydalis powder, prickly pear extract, and California poppy seed.

Additional ingredients include microcrystalline cellulose, hydroxypropyl methylcellulose, and magnesium stearate.

The product is labeled for nerve support, circulation support, and a natural formula.

These descriptions reflect the product's packaging and should not be interpreted as independently established health outcomes.

No clinical trial findings, independent efficacy evaluations, or product-specific safety studies were included in the materials supplied for this announcement.

About NerveHoney

Each bottle contains 60 capsules, providing 30 servings at the label's suggested intake. The packaging identifies Instituto Experience of Lakeland, Florida, as the distributor and states that the supplement is made in the United States with globally sourced ingredients.

The available product documentation consists of labeling information and does not establish independently verified clinical outcomes for the finished supplement.

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NerveHoney