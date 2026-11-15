Diljit Dosanjh Recites Rahat Indori Lines After Song Restrictions

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 16 (ANI): During his Aura India Tour concert in Indore, actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh recited famous lines from a ghazal by late poet Rahat Indori after local authorities restricted him from performing four tracks featuring references to alcohol and firearms. The restrictions were imposed to ensure songs with potentially negative influences on children were not performed at the concert.

During his performance on November 15 (Sunday), the singer recited popular lines by the late Urdu poet, drawing attention to the restrictions placed on four songs from his playlist. Diljit shared a video from his Aura India Tour concert on his Instagram, where he can be seen addressing the audience before reciting Indori's popular lines. Reacting to the restrictions, the singer told the audience,“Ye nahin gaana, wo nahin gaana, ye nahin kar sakte, wo nahin kar sakte.” He then recited a few lines from Rahat Indori's famous ghazal, including,“Hamare munh se jo nikle wahi sadaqat hai, Hamare munh mein tumhari zubaan thodi hai; Agar khilaf hain toh hone do, jaan thodi hai; Sabhi ka khoon hai shamil yahan ki mitti mein, kisi ke baap ka Hindustan thodi hai.”

The restrictions came after child protection authorities reportedly raised concerns over four songs, including 'Patiala Peg', '5 Taara', 'Case' and 'Jatt Uthe Fire Karda'. According to reports, the authorities asked the organisers not to include these songs in the live performance, citing concerns about their possible impact on children. Meanwhile, the Gwalior Bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court also received a threatening email on its official email address ahead of Diljit's Indore concert. Following the email, security arrangements at the court premises were strengthened.

On October 30, Diljit kick-started the Indian leg of his Aura Tour with a jam-packed show at Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Delhi. From 'G.O.A.T.', 'Ikk Kudi', 'Lalkara', 'Ishq Di Baajiyaan', 'Naina', and 'Kinni Kinni' to 'Case', 'Panjtaara', 'Hass Hass' and 'Water', Diljit took the audience on a musical journey through his popular discography. One of the most-awaited moments of the evening came when he performed 'Saanson Ki Mala', drawing an enthusiastic response from the crowd.