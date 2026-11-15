Violent Clash Erupts in Ghaziabad's Vivekanand Nagar

A dispute between individuals in Vivekanand Nagar in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad escalated into a violent confrontation, with members of both sides allegedly engaging in stone-pelting, police said. The clash occured on November 15 (Saturday) in Vivekanand Nagar, under the Kavi Nagar police station limits. Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Upasana Pandey informed reporters that necessary legal action would be taken in this regard. The situation remains under control, with peace and law and order maintained in the area, she said.

"On November 15, 2026, a dispute and altercation occurred between two parties in Vivekananda Colony, located within the jurisdiction of the Kavi Nagar police station. The police are currently investigating the matter, and necessary legal action will be taken. Peace and law and order are being maintained at the scene," ACP Pandey said. The situation escalated quickly, with both sides beginning to pelt each other with bricks and stones. Members of one group also set fire to belongings of the other side, police said. Upon receiving information, police arrived at the scene and dispersed the individuals involved. Bricks and stones were scattered throughout the colony. The police are currently examining footage from CCTV cameras installed in the area. Given the escalation, police personnel from two different stations arrived at the scene. Further details are awaited.