NATO May Postpone 2027 Summit Planned For Albania
NATO may postpone its planned 2027 summit in Albania amid growing disagreements within the alliance over military spending, Iran and the war in Ukraine.
Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama said there was currently no consensus on when the next summit would take place, but confirmed that it would not be held in 2027.
He also stressed that if the summit is rescheduled for 2028, it should take place in Albania's capital, Tirana.
Meanwhile, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte avoided giving a direct answer on the matter, saying that the alliance takes a flexible approach to organising its summits and holds them whenever necessary.
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