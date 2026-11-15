MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 15 (Petra) -- Air travel disruptions across the United States continued into a third consecutive day on Sunday, affecting more than 5,200 flights.

According to Reuters, U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy stated on ABC's "This Week" that operations are expected to return to normal by Monday as airlines rush to restore schedules following a nationwide ground stop. Duffy noted there is no evidence of a cyberattack or malicious intent, though the exact cause of the disruption remains unclear.

He added that flight operations should normalize later on Sunday and potentially reach full capacity by Monday, emphasizing that the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) prioritizes passenger safety.

Flight-tracking platform FlightAware reported more than 1,600 flight cancellations within the United States and approximately 3,600 delays on Sunday.

On Saturday, airlines canceled over 6,400 domestic flights and delayed more than 8,000, following an FAA nationwide ground stop on Friday that suspended most departing flights for roughly five hours marking the longest total halt to U.S. air traffic since the September 11, 2001 attacks.

//Petra// AF