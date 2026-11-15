MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Moscow, Nov. 15 (Petra) – Russia's average crude oil exports rose last month to around 3.65 million barrels per day, an increase of 60,000 barrels per day compared with the previous period, the Russian Ministry of Energy said on Sunday.

In a statement, the ministry said 38 tankers were loaded with around 27.8 million barrels during one week of the month, pushing weekly export revenues to $2.66 billion, their highest level in three weeks.

The increase coincided with improved activity at Russian refineries, the ministry added.

//Petra// AF