MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Mafraq, Nov. 15 (Petra) -- Vocational Training Corporation (VTC) met on Sunday with a delegation from the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and the World Bank to discuss implementing specialized agricultural training programs in Mafraq Governorate under a livelihoods and economic empowerment initiative.

The visiting delegation included UNHCR's Senior Development Officer, Marguerite Duponchel, and ‏Livelihoods and Economic Inclusion Officer, Rania Bakeer, alongside World Bank Group's Senior Agriculture Economist Emma Modamba, and Policy Analyst & Program Coordinator, Tareq Al-Qudah.

During the meeting, VTC Agricultural Project Manager Imad Ayesh reviewed ongoing programs under the "Ardi – Developing On-Farm and Off-Farm Employability Skills" project, highlighting its role in equipping local community members and Syrian refugees with technical skills to enter the agricultural labor market.

Mafraq Vocational Training Institute Director Firas Khadrawi emphasized the importance of agricultural training in supporting development in Mafraq, one of Jordan's primary agricultural governorates. He noted upgrades to the institute's training infrastructure, including a newly equipped agricultural workshop and specialized technical staff.

Khadrawi outlined programs completed under the third phase of the "Ardi" project, covering hydroponics, protected agriculture, irrigation network installation, and food processing such as pickling and jam making, with male and female participants from both host communities and Syrian refugees.

The delegation also toured the "Smart Agricultural House" to observe a hydroponics training course attended by 22 trainees under the supervision of instructor Duaa Al-Sardiyeh. The "Ardi" project is implemented in partnership between the VTC and the Ministry of Agriculture.

//Petra// AF