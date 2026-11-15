MENAFN - UkrinForm) Estonia has shown that Russian acts of sabotage can and should have consequences that go beyond diplomatic condemnation.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said this in a post on social media platform X, Ukrinform reports.

"Estonia has shown that Russian sabotage can and should have consequences beyond diplomatic condemnation. This approach deserves wider support across Europe. [...] Estonia's decision to close all border crossing points with Russia as of 1 December sends a clear message that hostile actions have concrete consequences. We welcome this decisive step to strengthen Estonia's security," he said.

Estonia to close all border crossings with Russia from Dec 1 after attempted arson attack on defense

Sybiha added that Ukraine expressed its full solidarity with Estonia following the attempted arson attack targeting the Estonian defense company Threod Systems.

"By targeting a European defense company, Russia is demonstrating how far it is prepared to go to undermine Europe's security and obstruct military support for Ukraine. Moscow is increasingly resorting to sabotage and intimidation against European countries, and such actions cannot go unanswered," the minister said.

Sybiha also commended the swift and effective response by Estonia's security services.

"We need stronger coordinated action to counter Russian sabotage, increase pressure on Moscow, and ensure accountability for such actions. Every such attack must carry a real cost for the aggressor," he said.

As Ukrinform reported, Estonia's Prosecutor General's Office said that an attempt was made overnight on Saturday, November 14, to set fire to the premises of defense industry company Threod Systems in Viimsi. Law enforcement officers detained eight Latvian residents, five of whom have been remanded in custody.

In response, Estonia will close all border crossing points with Russia from December 1.