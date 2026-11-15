Power Supply Restored In Zaporizhzhia Region After Russian Attack
"Power supply has been restored in the Zaporizhzhia region! Following the enemy attack, energy workers and all relevant services made every effort to restore electricity as quickly as possible to people's homes, social facilities and critical infrastructure," Semikin wrote.Read also: Russian forces attack infrastructure facility in Zaporizhzhia, injuring one person
As reported, Russian forces struck an energy facility, prompting emergency power cuts in the Zaporizhzhia and Dnipropetrovsk regions.
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