MENAFN - UkrinForm) Mykhailo Semikin, acting head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

"Power supply has been restored in the Zaporizhzhia region! Following the enemy attack, energy workers and all relevant services made every effort to restore electricity as quickly as possible to people's homes, social facilities and critical infrastructure," Semikin wrote.

Russian forces attack infrastructure facility in Zaporizhzhia, injuring one person

As reported, Russian forces struck an energy facility, prompting emergency power cuts in the Zaporizhzhia and Dnipropetrovsk regions.