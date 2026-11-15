MENAFN - UkrinForm) That is according to The Moscow Times, Ukrinform reports.

The company said that hackers were systematically targeting its subnets in an attempt to disrupt service availability.

"Given the nature of the attack, it is aimed at disrupting our recovery plans following the incident," the company said in a statement.

Beget warned of possible access problems affecting certain online resources, including Ozon, Wildberries, Sberbank and other services.

Ukraine hacked Russia's emergency alert system in response to Russian cyberattack – Zelensky

According to the report, this is the second major cyberattack on Beget in the past two weeks. The first occurred on November 2. At the time, the provider said that its entire cloud infrastructure had been destroyed and that it now had to rebuild it from scratch.

Beget is the second-largest hosting provider in the Russian internet segment (Runet) by the number of domains.

According to various estimates, it hosts between 400,000 and 700,000 websites. Since the summer of 2026, Beget has been under EU sanctions for providing services in temporarily occupied Ukrainian territories and cooperating with Russia's Defense Ministry and other entities previously blacklisted.

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