The UAE has expressed its solidarity with Turkey over the victims of a helicopter crash in the eastern province of Malatya, which resulted in a number of deaths.

A military helicopter crashed in eastern Turkey on Thursday killing four personnel, the defence ministry said.

"Four of our heroic comrades-in-arms on board were martyred when our S-70 helicopter crashed in Malatya for reasons that have not yet been determined."

Television footage showed ambulances and fire engines dispatched to the scene. "I pray to God for mercy upon our heroic soldiers who were martyred," Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz said on X.

The crash occurred at around 6.45 pm (1545 GMT) in the Yesilyurt district of Malatya, the private NTV broadcaster reported.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) conveyed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims and to Turkey and its people over this tragedy.

A fire broke out after the helicopter crashed and search operations began once it had been extinguished.

With inputs from AFP

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