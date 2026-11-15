MENAFN - Khaleej Times) The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) has launched the Healthcare Sector Business Group, bringing institutions and companies operating in the sector under a single institutional framework.

The group aims to align stakeholders' efforts, advocate for their professional interests and provide a structured platform for identifying operational needs, addressing challenges and conveying recommendations to the relevant authorities. These efforts are intended to support sustainable growth of the sector and the development of Sharjah's healthcare ecosystem.

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The announcement was made on 15 November during the first meeting of the group's Representative Committee, convened by SCCI and chaired by Abdul Aziz Al Shamsi, Assistant Director-General for Communication and Business Sector at the chamber.

Also present were Dr Fatima Al Muqarrab, Director of the International Relations Department at SCCI; Amjad Awad al Karim, Head of the Sectoral Business Groups Department; and Dr Sunny Kurian, Head of the Representative Committee of the Healthcare Sector Business Group. Several committee members representing medical and healthcare providers across the emirate also attended.

The meeting examined how the committee can improve communication and coordination between healthcare providers and the relevant authorities. It also looked at activating collaborative mechanisms so that the private sector's needs, priorities and interests are represented through a structured approach.

Participants discussed the key challenges facing medical and healthcare establishments and explored practical solutions grounded in specialised expertise and industry best practices.

An introductory session allowed members to share their professional backgrounds, areas of expertise and organisations. It was intended to strengthen direct engagement among healthcare institutions and draw on the committee's combined academic and practical experience in setting key priorities for the sector.

Al Shamsi said the committee's establishment reflects SCCI's commitment to developing the operational frameworks of its sectoral business groups, expanding their contribution to economic development and empowering private sector entities to help shape future priorities.

He noted that healthcare is a vital sector that needs greater integration among all stakeholders, and broader public-private partnerships, to drive sustainable growth, improve operational efficiency and strengthen competitiveness.

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