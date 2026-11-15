MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Khamzat Chimaev delivered a superb attacking display to beat Chris Weidman at RAF Abu Dhabi at the Etihad Arena on Saturday.

Chimaev, the Russian-Emirati mixed martial arts star, needed less than two minutes to win the contest in Real American Freestyle's Middle East debut.

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The fight night featured some big names from the world of wrestling and MMA, including Chimaev, Arman Tsarukyan, Merab Dvalishvili and Julianna Peña.

Meanwhile, Saba Lazishvili, a 21-year-old amateur, made his debut after replacing Umar Nurmagomedov, who was reportedly detained over his role in a hotel brawl.

In the main event, Weidman was no match for Chimaev, who won the bout via technical fall to clinch the Light Heavyweight Crossover Championship belt.

Jubilant after the victory, Chimaev fired a warning shot at his rivals.

“Anyone who wants me - fight, grapple, wrestle - I'm here and I'm always ready,” he said.

In the co-main event, Tsarukyan outclassed Brazilian jiu-jitsu star Neiman Gracie for a stunning 10-0 win to claim the Catchweight Crossover belt.

“Nobody cares if he's big or not, I always do my job: fight no matter,” said Tsarukyan.

“And thank you Abu Dhabi: This is one of the best places to compete - facilities, people, crowd...”

But it was Lazishvili who drew the biggest cheers from the crowd as the 21-year-old recorded an impressive win over Urijah Faber.

Dvalishvili brought all his experience and class to the mat to overcome Marlon Moraes, much to the delight of his fans at the venue.

“The arena was full and they all enjoy it and you know we have lots of people watching on TV too,” Dvalishvili said.“I'm sure RAF is going to just grow and grow. Everyone is doing a great job and I'm very grateful to be part of it.”

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