Shadab Khan Named Desert Vipers Captain For ILT20 Season 5
The 28-year-old Shadab becomes the franchise's third permanent captain after previous incumbents Colin Munro (Seasons 1 and 2) and Lockie Ferguson (Seasons 3 and 4).Recommended For You UAE National Day: 3-day Eid Al Etihad break announced for public sector UAE National Day: 3-day Eid Al Etihad break announced for public sector
Shadab has captained the Vipers previously, doing the job at the Global Super League (GSL) in Guyana in July of this year, but this appointment marks the first time he will take charge at the DP World ILT20, having previously played for the team in Season 2.ALSO READ
- Desert Vipers face MI Emirates in ILT20 Season 5 opener Babar Azam to play for Desert Vipers in UAE's ILT20 Desert Vipers seal historic first DP World ILT20 crown after 46-run victory over MI Emirates
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment