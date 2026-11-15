Megaspeed Says Alice Huang Left Company In August 2025
"Megaspeed does not comment on Ms. Huang's personal and private matters," the company added in a statement.Recommended For You UAE National Day: 3-day Eid Al Etihad break announced for public sector UAE National Day: 3-day Eid Al Etihad break announced for public sector
"Megaspeed is aware of recent media reports containing assertions about our business, supply chain and global operations that are not supported by verifiable evidence."
The company said it conducted "legitimate and lawful business" and had retained external legal counsel to conduct a thorough internal investigation.ALSO READ
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