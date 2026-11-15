MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA/The Peninsula

Amman: Jordan's State Security Court today sentenced three convicts to death by hanging for carrying out the armed attack that targeted a church in the town of Hmoud in southern Jordan's Karak Governorate last October.

The court convicted the individuals on a range of charges, including causing the death of people, using and possessing weapons and ammunition "with the intent to carry out terrorist acts," conspiracy, and promoting the ideology of a terrorist group.

The court also convicted one of the defendants of providing funds "with the intent of using them to finance the commission of terrorist acts," in accordance with the provisions of the Anti-Money Laundering and Counter-Terrorism Financing Law.

It is noted that the ruling issued by the State Security Court is subject to appeal before the Court of Cassation and is automatically reviewed by law.

On October 23, gunmen attacked a church in the town of Hmoud in Jordan's Karak Governorate, resulting in the deaths of 9 people and the injury of others.