MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Amman, Jordan: Jordanian Border Guard foiled on Sunday an attempt to smuggle a large quantity of narcotics into the country using guided balloons.

According to Jordan News Agency, the incident was intercepted by the border guard units in its Eastern Military Zone at dawn on Sunday after detecting the balloons heading toward the territory.

The troops then engaged and brought down the balloon inside the Kingdom's area of responsibility.

The forces, in coordination with the security agencies and the Anti-Narcotics Department, seized the narcotics and referred the contraband to the authorities for legal action.

