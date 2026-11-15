MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Bahrain's Defense Force announced on Sunday that its air defense systems had intercepted and destroyed several Iranian aerial attacks targeting the kingdom.

In a statement issued on November 15, 2026, the General Command of the Bahrain Defense Force said Iran was continuing what it described as its systematic hostile approach through attacks targeting Bahrain.

The General Command said that, with firm determination and high combat readiness, Bahrain's air defense systems had intercepted and destroyed a number of hostile Iranian aerial attacks before they could reach their targets.

It affirmed that all weapons systems and military units remain at the highest levels of readiness and preparedness to defend the kingdom.