Saudi-Led Coalition Intercepts, Destroys Two Drones Over Makkah Region
Doha, Qatar: The Saudi-led coalition announced on Sunday that it had intercepted and destroyed two drones over the Makkah region.
In a statement posted on X, the coalition's official spokesperson said the two drones had been intercepted and destroyed over the region after being launched by what it described as "terrorist militias".
The statement did not provide further details about the drones' intended targets or whether the incident caused any casualties or damage.
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