Saudi-Led Coalition Intercepts, Destroys Drone Over Madinah
Doha, Qatar: The Saudi-led coalition announced on Sunday that it had intercepted and destroyed a drone over the Madinah region.
In a statement posted on X, the coalition's official spokesperson confirmed the interception and destruction of the drone over the region.
The statement did not provide further details about the drone's origin, intended target or whether the incident caused any casualties or damage.
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