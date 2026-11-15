MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: An American family has entered the Guinness World Records after five consecutive generations were born on the same date, September 14, in a remarkable coincidence spanning 118 years.

According to Guinness World Records, the Bell and Harlow family became the first to document five generations sharing the same birthday, surpassing the previous record of four generations, which had been jointly held by seven families.

The latest member of the family, Arthur Bell, was born on September 14, 2025, sharing his birthday with his mother, Emma Bell, born in 1997; his grandfather, Donald Harlow, born in 1972; his great-grandmother, Addie Harlow, born in 1949; and his great-great-grandfather, Wilber Harlow, born in 1907.

According to the the family, they had long been aware of the four-generation birthday coincidence but waited to apply for official recognition until they discovered that Emma's second child was due around September 14.

Arthur's arrival on that date extended the sequence to five generations and made the family the sole record holders.

"We kind of always knew that we held a record with four generations, we just never applied because we had that ambition to have the fifth on 14 September," Emma told Guinness World Records. "And then it worked out!"

She added that the family decided to submit an application after Arthur's birth, saying they were now the sole record holders rather than sharing the title with other families.

The coincidence also continues an alternating pattern of boys and girls across the five generations: Wilber, Addie, Donald, Emma and Arthur.

"It seemed like a crazy coincidence, and even more that it continued the boy-girl-boy-girl-boy tradition," Emma said.

Arthur's grandfather, Donald, described the event as a blessing, telling Guinness World Records: "God works in beautiful ways."

Wilber Harlow, who began the family birthday sequence in 1907, was a postmaster and owned the Harlow General Store in Brooks, Iowa.