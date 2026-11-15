MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Washington Post / The Peninsula

AirMozambique, the southeast African country's national carrier, warned that fuel supply restrictions meant it may have to cancel some flights.

"This situation, which is beyond our control, will have a direct impact on our regular schedule, potentially resulting in timetable adjustments, reduced seating capacity, and possible flight cancellations over the coming days,” it said in a statement Saturday, November 13, 2026.

The airline said that fuel supply companies notified it of temporary supply restrictions, without providing further details.

It issued several recommendations for passengers, including checking the latest flight status and ensuring their contact details were up-to-date.

Passengers whose flights are affected will be contacted directly and will be entitled to free rebooking or a refund, in accordance with the airline's assistance policy, it added.

