MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) index fell 1.12 % at the start of Sunday's trading, shedding 111.82 points from the previous session's close to reach 9,916 points as all sectors declined.

QSE figures showed that the consumer goods and services sector fell 0.64 %, followed by banks and financial services at 1 %, real estate at 1.09 %, telecommunications at 1.11 %, industrials at 1.25 %, insurance at 1.30 % and transportation at 1.42 %.

At 10am, QSE recorded 3,441 transactions involving 33.214 million shares, with a total trading value of QR 64.540 million.