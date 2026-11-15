MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatar Talks 2026 has announced the winners of the speech competitions in various categories held at the Radisson Blu Hotel Doha.

Launched in 2004 by founder convener M I Farid, formerly known as the ICC ONE Communication Championships, it has inspired over 2,000 Qatar residents to hone their public speaking prowess, cementing its status as a platform for oratory excellence.

In the Adult's Inspirational Speech segment, Fathana Mariyam Siddik won the Champion title with her speech,“By the Time This Letter Reaches You”, sharing how her father's words inspired her career path with the hope of changing lives while 2nd Place Winner, Roshan Sukheja presented“109 Stamps”, captivating the audience with international experiences and lessons in kindness and patience and the 3rd Place Winner, Malek Jaouani delivered“I Refuse to be Afraid of My Own Life,” sharing a real-life incident with the message that fear should not dictate decisions and that dreams are bigger than fear. Roshan Sukheja was the Champion of the Audience blade-->

In the Adult's Humorous contest, Sheeja Anis secured the Champion title with“Wrong Place, Wrong Time, Wrong Emoji,” a comedic story about her father navigating a smartphone and posting unusual emojis in family groups and Shehnaz Mirza clinched 2nd place with the humorous speech title“How Can You Even Argue with That?”, sharing how her father influenced her career, groom selection, and major life choices while Midhila Grace took 3rd place with the speech title“Levelling up with my Human PlayStation,” humorously detailing her husband's gaming obsession. Sheeja Anis was the Champion of the Audience Poll.

The Youth speech contests brought forth highly confident students, showcasing immense talent. In the Youth Tall Tales contest, Sanjeev Sundararaj won the champion trophy with the title“My Indiana Jones,” a humorous look at daily life with his father and grandmother revealing family blade-->

Caitlin Hope G Carmelo secured 2nd position presented“What's Cooking Good Looking,” using humour to describe swapping life situations with her brother Thobani secured third place with“Mayhem at the High School,” sharing comical experiences involving a math teacher and a friend. Sanjeev Sundararaj was the Champion of the Audience blade-->

In the Youth Inspirational speech contest, the champion's trophy was claimed by Muntasir Abdul Rasheed with the speech title“Mind Your Language,” inspiring the audience with the message that languages open doors to friendship and reduce the number of strangers in the world. The 2nd Place Winner, Claire Soubie R Edu shared“The Privilege of Ordinary,” encouraging audiences to speak up and make a difference while highlighting the sufferings in the World Sudheendran took third place with“One Second Away,” recounting a real-life car accident and ending with a message urging people not to delay things.

Qatar Talks 2026 Radisson Blu Hotel Doha ICC ONE Communication Championships