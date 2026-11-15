MENAFN - Gulf Times) Msheireb Downtown Doha continues to be the destination of choice for national institutions, international bodies and the private sector to engage the public. In recent weeks, the city has hosted a series of national, sporting and community events organised by its partners, as Msheireb Properties, the developer and operator of Msheireb Downtown Doha, launches its winter programme under the 'Msheireb My Vibe' campaign.

Barahat Msheireb hosted the unveiling of the Official Tissot Countdown Clock for the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2027, led by FIBA and the tournament's Local Organising Committee.

The square also welcomed Qatar Police music and ceremonial performances, as well as Cars & Coffee, which brought car enthusiasts together with a selection of local coffee brands.

Msheireb Museums heritage houses continue to serve as spaces for community dialogue. Building on this role, it hosted the Between the Architectures panel at Mohammed Bin Jassim House, the first public screening in the Middle East of Becoming Nature Positive, in partnership with Earthna, and an ICOM Qatar panel held alongside ICOM Arab's regional meeting in Doha. It also held the fifth Science Cafe together with Sidra Medicine. These sessions bring specialists and the community together around culture, sustainability and health, adding an educational dimension to the season's entertainment.. These events reflect the trust that partners place in Msheireb Downtown Doha and its role as a platform where government, sporting and commercial entities engage with the community in a sustainable urban environment rooted in Qatari heritage.

At the heart of this is Barahat Msheireb, the region's largest open-air covered pedestrian square, designed as a contemporary majlis for the city, which welcomed a record 6,703,885 visitors last winter, a 4.8% increase year on year.

Noora al-Qubaisi, acting senior director of Corporate Communications at Msheireb Properties, said:“Msheireb Downtown Doha was designed as a living city that brings people together and nurtures connection and belonging. Our partners' choice to host events here reflects their confidence in its standing and in its role in building the Msheireb community and enriching Qatar's cultural and social landscape. Through this winter's Msheireb My Vibe programme, we continue to build on that confidence with experiences that bring the Msheireb community together, attract visitors to the city and turn its squares and facilities into vibrant spaces for meeting and engagement throughout the season.”

The winter programme opens with the return of Downtown Tech Summit on November 17, followed by the Inc. Arabia Best in Business Awards, Qatar Edition on November 18 and Qatar National Day celebrations on December 18.

On January 14 and 15 2027, the fourth edition of the Baraha Musical Concert returns to Barahat Msheireb, presented with Al Jazeera Orchestra and Choir for the second year running.

Building on the audience response to its first appearance in January 2026, the orchestra will pair its ensemble performances with solo sets by Qatari singers, in arrangements drawn from the musical heritage of the Arabian Peninsula. Tickets are available on the Msheireb website.

The season will also see the return of Baraha Cinema and Hosh Msheireb, along with the Qatar National Sports Day event, Art Basel Qatar and a dedicated Ramadan programme.

Msheireb Downtown Doha Msheireb Properties Barahat Msheireb