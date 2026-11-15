News Update! (15-11-2026)
Qatar Tourism announces the launch of Skeek Al Doha, a cultural walking route bringing historic Doha to life.
Qatar highlights experience in developing National Climate Adaptation Plan at Antalya COP31.
(This video features an AI avatar of the real presenter)
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