MENAFN - Gulf Times) The Local Organizing Committee (LOC) for Football Events has announced Qatar is ready to host a series of tournaments and matches during November and December, headlined by the FIFA U-17 World Cup Qatar 2026, alongside the FIFA Intercontinental Cup, the Qatar Cup final and the Qatar-UAE Super Cup.

The FIFA U-17 World Cup will kick off next Thursday and run through Dec. 13, featuring 48 national teams. The Qatar-UAE Super Cup will take place from Dec. 17 to 20, while the Qatar Cup final is scheduled for Dec. 14. Qatar will also host the final three matches of the FIFA Intercontinental Cup 2026 on Dec. 9, 12 and 16.

In a statement on Sunday, Executive Director of marketing and commercial affairs at the Local Organizing Committee, Hassan Rabiah al-Kuwari, said that Qatar is preparing to host a series of major international tournaments and matches in November and December, offering football fans from around the world the opportunity to watch competitions featuring leading national teams and clubs.

He said preparations had been completed for the FIFA U-17 World Cup Qatar 2026, the second edition of the tournament to be held in Doha, which will feature 48 teams competing in approximately 104 matches.

Al-Kuwari said the tournament would proceed as scheduled following an update to the match calendar after the US Soccer Federation decided to withdraw from the competition. FIFA subsequently replaced the United States with the Dominican Republic, he said, adding that the change would not affect the progress of the tournament.

Regarding the FIFA Intercontinental Cup, al-Kuwari said Doha would host the competition's final three matches. Mexico's Toluca will face the yet-to-be-determined South American champion in the FIFA Derby of the Americas on Dec. 9 at Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium.

The same stadium will host the FIFA Challenger Cup on Dec. 12, bringing together the winner of the Derby of the Americas and South Africa's Mamelodi Sundowns. The final will take place on Dec. 16 at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, featuring Paris Saint-Germain, the UEFA Champions League holders.

The executive director also announced that the 2026 Qatar Cup final between Al Sadd and Al Rayyan would be held at Khalifa International Stadium on Dec. 14. He expressed confidence that the match would draw a large crowd, given the popularity of both clubs, and said tickets for the final would go on sale Dec. 1.

Al-Kuwari also discussed the Qatar-UAE Super Cup, scheduled for Dec. 17-20, featuring eight clubs from the two countries in four matches, with two games to be played in Qatar and two in the United Arab Emirates.

The Qatari representatives will be Al Sadd, champions of last season's Qatar Stars League; Al Shamal, the league runners-up; Al Rayyan, who finished third; and Al Gharafa, winners of HH the Amir Cup.

Al-Kuwari concluded by saying that tickets for all tournaments and matches would be available through the Road to Qatar website, as part of efforts to centralize ticket sales and make it easier for fans to access the various events. He stressed that all tickets would be issued electronically, with no paper tickets, to facilitate stadium entry and improve the fan experience.

FIFA U-17 World Cup Qatar 2026 FIFA Intercontinental Cup Qatar Cup Qatar-UAE Super Cup