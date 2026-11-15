MENAFN - Gulf Times) The three-day 6th Qatar Arabian Breeders Cup horse show organised by the Qatar Racing & Equestrian Club (QREC) culminated with the finale on Sunday.

The Senior Mares Championship saw Alkaydah Al Sraiya take the top honours with gold. Mayar Jathab of Jathab Arabians was awarded silver and Bashayer Al Bawadi of Al Bawadi Stud, the bronze. QREC chairman Hamad bin Abdulrahman al-Attiyah honoured the winning teams of the class.

In the Yearling Fillies Championship, Hamaleel Al Shaqab of Al Shaqab claimed gold ahead of Al Jassimya Farm's Luna Aljassimya (silver) and Sheikh Hamad Ali A TH al-Thani-owned Mashael Mudhar, which won bronze. Saad Ali al-Kubaisi, Deputy Show Director honoured the winners of this category.

The Yearling Colts Championship was won by Al Thamer Stud's Jeryan Al Thamer while Haddaj Al Sraiya of Al Sraiya Stud was awarded silver and Harid Al Jood of Al Jood Stud the bronze. Majid Nasser al-Kaabi, Show Director, awarded the winning teams.

The Junior Fillies Championship's top honours went to Falwa Al Shaqab of Al Shaqab while Qamasha Al Shaqab won silver. The bronze went to Elyssa Al Jood of Al Jood Stud. Amer al-Hmaidi, Director of Qatar Endurance Racing Club awarded the winners.

In the Juniors Colts category, Dstoor Al Sraiya claimed gold ahead of Shalesh Al Shaqab (silver), while Azzam Umm Aludham, owned by Nasser Mohammed MA al-Hajri, took the bronze. Mohammed Hamad Hobash, Director of Equestrian Services at QREC, awarded the winners.

Qatar Arabian Breeders Cup Qatar Racing & Equestrian Club QREC Senior Mares Championship