Team Qatar produced a stunning comeback to win the LMGT3 class in Race 1 of the Asian Le Mans Series at Circuit Paul Ricard in France, before securing a fifth-place finish in Race 2 to leave the opening round leading the championship standings.

The victory was particularly impressive given the team's difficult start to the weekend. Mechanical problems prevented Team Qatar from completing qualifying, forcing the crew to start both four-hour races from the back of the grid.

However, the setback did little to affect the team's determination. Starting from last place, Team Qatar delivered a remarkable recovery in Race 1, displaying impressive pace and consistency to fight through the field and claim the LMGT3 victory.

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Qatar's Abdulla al-Khelaifi shared the winning car with Germany's Julian Hanses and Belgium's Maxime Martin. The trio combined to deliver a memorable result for Team Qatar by Iron Lynx.

The team continued its strong form in Race 2, once again starting from the back of the grid. A determined drive saw the crew make further progress through the field to finish fifth in the LMGT3 class.

The results gave Team Qatar an excellent start to its championship campaign, with the Race 1 victory and Race 2 top-five finish putting it at the top of the LMGT3 standings after the Paul Ricard round.

The double result marked an impressive turnaround for the team, which transformed a difficult qualifying setback into a major championship advantage through strong performances from its drivers and technical crew.

Team Qatar Asian Le Mans Series motorsport Abdulla al-Khelaifi