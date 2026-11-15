MENAFN - Gulf Times) The first stage of the third edition of First of the Firsts, the international branch of the Sheikh Jassim bin Mohammed bin Thani Noble Qur'an Competition, wrapped up yesterday, drawing 42 contestants from 19 countries. HE Minister of Endowments and Islamic Affairs Ghanem bin Shaheen bin Ghanem al-Ghanem attended the conclusion of the six-day in-person competitions at Imam Muhammad bin Abdul Wahhab Mosque, which drew a tremendous public turnout.

The first stage aimed to select the top 10 contestants for the final round after they underwent rigorous tests in memorising the entire Holy Qur'an with proper recitation and Tajweed, as well as learning the meanings of Quranic words. The judging criteria covered memorisation proficiency, understanding of the approved text, quality of performance, application of Tajweed rules and vocal excellence.

Deputy Chairman of the Sheikh Jassim Qur'an Competition Committee, Sheikh Abdulrahman bin Abdulaziz al-Thani, said the previous two editions had robustly augmented the competition's international presence and immeasurably strengthened its standing among Quranic events. He emphasised that the current edition had drawn an incredibly strong response, with the organising panel receiving a plethora of messages and inquiries about registration dates and participation procedures - a testament to the standing the competition had attained.

The committee endeavours to preserve and bolster this international standing through careful planning, close attention to organisational and technical details, and efforts to foster its partnerships, co-operation and agreements, Sheikh Abdulrahman highlighted.

He asserted that the panel seeks to turbocharge the media's role as an essential partner in ensuring the success of events and conveying the competition's message to audiences at home and abroad.

Sheikh Abdulrahman explained that attracting a contingent of Qur'an memorisers was a key distinguishing feature, as the contest principally targets winners of first places in accredited international Qu'ran competitions.

This makes it far more selective than competitions open to Qur'an memorisers at large, while giving it considerable competitive value and strengthening contestants' desire to take part, he elaborated.

The QR1mn prize for the first-place winner further enhances its appeal, placing it among the competitions offering the most substantial financial awards, Sheikh Abdulrahman recalled.

He stated that this competition does not target Qur'an memorisers at large, rather, it focuses on an elite group of winners and titleholders of international competitions. He explained that it likewise stands apart through its interpretation curriculum, which covers the entire book, unlike many competitions that limit their coverage to specific portions.

Sheikh Abdulrahman said the judging committee comprises well-versed scholarly figures with principal expertise in Qur'anic adjudication, stressing that refining selection and judging criteria is central to advancing the competition and bolstering its credibility.

He further suggested that the current edition had witnessed substantial improvements to its online evaluation system, which is characterised by precision and undergoes periodic upgrades.

The committee adopted a preliminary remote screening mechanism to ensure that the strongest contestants reach Qatar. Rather than limiting participation to first-place winners, it endeavours to select the elite from among them, Sheikh Abdulrahman pointed out. Sheikh Abdulrahman noted that the 40 contestants who arrived in Qatar represent an elite group of participants in international Qur'an competitions.

Sheikh Abdulrahman further recalled that the competition is raising the bar in international Quranic competition, with enhanced judging standards, a more rigorous selection process and growing media exposure. Organisers say the improvements are already evident, emphasising that the latest refinements to selection and judging may not be immediately apparent to the public. Their impact, however, is evidently being felt by judges, organisers and contestants. The committee endeavours to make each edition more advanced and distinctive, he said.

Sheikh Abdulrahman further highlighted the tremendous media attention surrounding this edition, both at home and abroad, noting the massive coverage and live broadcasts on several channels partnered with Qatar Media Corp that have substantially widened the competition's reach, taking its message to a far broader audience.

Chairman of the Supreme Judging Committee for the third edition of the first of the firsts, Sheikh Dr Ahmed Eissa al-Masrawi, said the competition stands apart by the nature, number and difficulty of its questions as its format makes it a far more demanding test of Quranic memorisation and mastery than an ordinary competition.

He said that contestants must identify similar Quranic passages from the very first word in each question. The task is incredibly challenging, given the plethora of similar passages and the precision needed to pinpoint each one, al-Masrawi said. Contestants have demonstrated an incredibly high level of preparation and mastery. Their determination to compete for the QR1mn prize has fuelled a fiercely competitive atmosphere among participants from several countries. Each is dead-set on securing first place and claiming the award, al-Masrawi elaborated.

Al-Masrawi remarked that intensive preparation has strengthened contestants' memorisation and command of similar Qur'anic passages, making the questions substantially easier to tackle.

He asserted that the competition is, by far, unlike any other Qur'an competition in the Arab and Islamic worlds. Judges were selected from several countries, with the committee drawing on high-profile academic credentials and massive expertise in Quranic adjudication. This, he said, is worth a great deal in safeguarding the quality of the competition and the credibility of its results.

In essence, the competition began with 98 contestants from 35 countries. Of those, 82 from 33 countries took part in the preliminary rounds. Only 42 contestants representing 19 countries advanced to the in-person stage in Doha.

Results are due tomorrow, when the draw for the final stage will also take place. The top 10 contestants will compete on Monday and Tuesday, with the closing ceremony scheduled for Thursday.

First of Firsts Qur'an Competition