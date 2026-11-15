MENAFN - Gulf Times) The Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT) of the State of Qatar and the French Ministry of the Economy, Finance and Industrial, Energy and Digital Sovereignty signed a Letter of Intent to strengthen bilateral cooperation in the communications and information technology sector.

The cooperation covers artificial intelligence, digital transformation, innovation, emerging technologies and other areas of mutual interest. The signing took place on the sidelines of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) Plenipotentiary Conference 2026 (PP-26).

The Letter of Intent was signed by HE Minister of Communications and Information Technology Mohammed bin Ali Al Mannai and HE France's Minister Delegate for Artificial Intelligence and Digital Affairs Anne Le Hénanff.

Commenting on the signing, HE Minister of Communications and Information Technology said, "the strong ties between Qatar and France provide a solid foundation for developing new partnerships in the communications and information technology sector, particularly at a time of rapid technological advancement, especially in artificial intelligence, and the economic and development opportunities it creates. Through this Letter of Intent, we look forward to expanding cooperation with our French partners and leveraging our shared expertise and capabilities in advanced technologies, digital transformation, innovation and digital skills development, further strengthening international cooperation in these areas.”

France's Minister Delegate for Artificial Intelligence and Digital Affairs said, "the signature of this letter of intent comes at a strategic moment as both countries share a same vision of strategic autonomy in the digital sector and have common ambitions, in particular in AI -where France pursues a third way- and in quantum technologies."

The signing builds on the longstanding bilateral relations between Qatar and France and their shared interest in expanding cooperation in future-oriented sectors. It also opens new opportunities for technology partnerships that support the growth of the digital economy and enable both countries to benefit from advances in emerging technologies.

digital cooperation Qatar -France Ministry of Communications and Information Technology