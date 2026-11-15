Undersecretary Of Ministry Of Interior Meets Assistant Commissioner Of Australian Federal Police
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Excellency Undersecretary of the Ministry of Interior Abdullah bin Khalaf bin Hattab Al Kaabi met with Assistant Commissioner of the Australian Federal Police (AFP) Steve Nutt.
During the meeting, the two sides discussed security cooperation and ways to support and expand it, as well as a range of matters of shared interest.
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