China's Taiwan Warning Tests Washington's Defence Commitments Arabian Post
Chinese President Xi Jinping declared on Thursday that unification“must be realised” while calling for a peaceful outcome. Taiwan rejected Beijing's proposed framework, and its defence ministry identified 29 Chinese military aircraft conducting a joint readiness patrol around the island alongside warships.
The exchange has heightened attention on an unresolved $14 billion American arms package, which has remained without formal congressional notification despite preliminary clearance earlier this year. The delay leaves Taiwan uncertain about the timing of equipment intended to strengthen its defences as Washington and Beijing prepare for another presidential meeting.
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