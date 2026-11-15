MENAFN - The Arabian Post) clearfix"> China's renewed demand for unification with Taiwan has sharpened scrutiny of American security commitments as President Donald Trump confronts a hostile Congress and delays approval of a major weapons package for Taipei.

Chinese President Xi Jinping declared on Thursday that unification“must be realised” while calling for a peaceful outcome. Taiwan rejected Beijing's proposed framework, and its defence ministry identified 29 Chinese military aircraft conducting a joint readiness patrol around the island alongside warships.

The exchange has heightened attention on an unresolved $14 billion American arms package, which has remained without formal congressional notification despite preliminary clearance earlier this year. The delay leaves Taiwan uncertain about the timing of equipment intended to strengthen its defences as Washington and Beijing prepare for another presidential meeting.

<p>Trump's position has become politically more complicated following the November 3 midterm elections, which delivered control of both chambers of Congress to Democrats. The result increases congressional capacity to scrutinise his foreign policy, although it does not remove the president's substantial discretion over diplomacy, arms transfers and military deployments.</p> <p>The proposed arms package was informally cleared by Congress in January, according to an assessment published on November 9 by Bonnie Glaser and Noah Munk of the German Marshall Fund. The administration has yet to send the formal notification necessary to advance the transaction. Analysts say the delay creates uncertainty over American intentions and slows Taiwan's defence planning.</p> <p>Secretary of State Marco Rubio told congressional hearings in June that Washington did not consult China over weapons sales to Taiwan and that American policy had not changed following a Trump-Xi summit. In September, Rubio said arms sales also had to be weighed against the United States' own military requirements elsewhere.</p> See also Ras Al Khaimah establishes business presence in Guangzhou <p>Those competing demands have grown more pronounced during the war involving Iran, which has consumed American munitions and strained supplies for partners in Asia. Taiwan faces delays to deliveries of some defensive equipment, while Washington must balance its forces and industrial capacity against commitments across several regions.</p> <p>The uncertainty matters because American law requires Washington to make available defence equipment and services needed for Taiwan to maintain adequate self-defence capabilities. The Taiwan Relations Act also provides for Congress and the president to determine an appropriate response to threats, but does not automatically commit American troops to intervene in a conflict.</p> <iframe class="ap-between-posts-ad-frame" src="" title="Advertisement" loading="eager" scrolling="no" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin"> <p>That distinction underpins the longstanding policy often called strategic ambiguity. Washington maintains unofficial relations with Taipei, opposes unilateral changes to the status quo and leaves open the exact nature of its response to a Chinese attack. Trump's approach to negotiations with Xi has revived questions about how firmly those principles will govern individual decisions.</p> <p>Taiwan's Deputy Foreign Minister Wu Chih-chung said in September that he expected the pending weapons sale to proceed and that Taipei remained in close communication with Washington. He emphasised the need to strengthen Taiwan's own defences and secure timely deliveries rather than depend solely on assurances from abroad.</p> <p>The island also faces a substantial backlog of American equipment already approved for sale. Research by George Mason University's Taiwan Security Monitor estimated that undelivered notified weapons sales stood at $29.72 billion in September, including delayed fighter aircraft and other essential military systems. That figure is distinct from the proposed $14 billion package awaiting formal notification.</p> See also Singapore introduces AI scam alerts for messaging conversations <p>Beijing maintains that Taiwan is part of China and has never ruled out using force to achieve unification. Xi's Thursday speech, delivered at an event commemorating Sun Yat-sen, repeated an offer of peaceful unification under the“one country, two systems” formula. Taiwan's Mainland Affairs Council dismissed the proposal as incompatible with its democratic system.</p> <p>Council spokesperson Liang Wen-chieh said Xi's language on unification differed little from previous statements. President Lai Ching-te's government maintains that Taiwan's future must be decided by its people, not imposed by Beijing.</p> <p>Democratic lawmakers are expected to exercise greater oversight when the new Congress convenes in January, but support for Taiwan has traditionally crossed party lines. Some legislators favour stronger military assistance; others question the extent of overseas commitments amid domestic fiscal pressures. Both positions will shape debates over funding and weapons transfers.</p> <p>Xi is expected to meet Trump at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Shenzhen later this month. Taiwan also faces important local elections before November ends, providing another significant domestic test for parties debating security policy and relations across the strait.</p> <h2></h2>