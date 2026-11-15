MENAFN - Swissinfo) Air raids, insecurity and economic risks – none of it is deterring Swiss entrepreneur Sebastian Lützen. Through his restaurant project, he is bringing a taste of Switzerland to Kyiv while creating vital jobs and training opportunities for locals. This content was published on November 15, 2026 - 10:00 6 minutes

In my work, I focus on topics that are relevant to Swiss citizens abroad – from political developments in Switzerland and their impact on the diaspora to social, economic, and cultural issues. Before joining SWI swissinfo, I worked as a local journalist for the Aargauer Zeitung. I hold a Bachelor's degree in Multilingual Communication and, as is typically Swiss, completed an apprenticeship as a commercial employee.

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When we speak online, Sebastian Lützen is on holiday in Bulgaria. He wanted to take a break from the night-time air raid sirens in Kyiv.

He has since returned to the Ukrainian capital. There, the Swiss expatriate is pursuing a project that might sound crazy at first glance: he wants to open a Swiss restaurant in the heart of the war-torn city.

Lützen was born in 1984 and grew up in canton Schwyz. He graduated from the Hotel Management School in Zurich and has held various catering and hospitality jobs, working as a junior wine waiter in London, an food and beverage manager in St Moritz and a junior project manager in catering and events in Zurich.

Since 2017, he had regularly spent time in Kyiv, where his girlfriend at the time lived. In September 2021, he moved permanently to the Ukrainian capital. He had no idea that Russia would invade Ukraine just a few months later.

Five months back in Switzerland

When the war broke out, Lützen initially believed it would be over in three or four weeks. But then food and water began to run short. He sought refuge with colleagues in accommodation for displaced people in Lviv and later travelled back to Switzerland via Warsaw. By the end of April 2022, he was back home.

He stayed in Switzerland for five months. Then he felt drawn back to Kyiv. By then, life there had returned to normal in many respects. Lützen also had a flat, friends and acquaintances in Kyiv.

To this day, he speaks highly of the city and its residents. The people are helpful, he says, and there is a wide range of restaurants and leisure activities on offer. Before the war, many shops, gyms and restaurants were open around the clock. That is no longer the case today. But even during the war, life goes on.

Homesickness turns into a business idea

When he moved abroad, Lützen had not originally planned to set up his own business. It was only over time that the idea of opening a Swiss restaurant in Kyiv took shape. The inspiration came from his longing for dishes from back home.

He spoke to locals about how such a restaurant might be set up, and the idea eventually grew into the“Swiss House Kyiv” project.

The menu will feature more than just fondue and rösti. Lützen also plans to serve Älplermagronen [a dish of pasta, potatoes, cream, cheese, and onions], Graubünden barley soup, capuns [savoury spätzle-style dough mixed with dried and cured meats, wrapped in Swiss chard], Zürcher Geschnetzeltes [a dish of sliced veal, white wine and cream sauce] and meringues.

He wants to show that Swiss cuisine is more diverse than many people abroad realise. In Ukraine, Switzerland is known as a wealthy country, but when it comes to food, it is often associated just with fondue.

The restaurant will also reflect the hospitality and quality standards he is familiar with from the Swiss hotel industry.“In Kyiv, plates are often served cold,” he says by way of example. This means the food cools down too quickly. He also sees opportunities to make significant improvements in service through small details.

Swiss House Kyiv is also intended to serve as a platform for networking and events for Swiss companies and organisations in Ukraine.

Anzhelika Kolos, a Ukrainian restaurateur, is set to take over the day-to-day management. Lützen himself will primarily be responsible for administration and organisation. There are also plans to offer training opportunities for local people.

Not an aid project

“But it's not an aid project,” he stresses. The restaurant is intended to operate as a financially self-sustaining business, creating jobs while working with local producers and suppliers wherever possible.

When asked why he is pursuing his project during the war, he replies:“Why now? Why not now? Life and economic activity in Kyiv continue despite the war.”

He points out that economic and social life in Kyiv has not ground to a halt. Since the start of the Russian invasion, around 900 restaurants have opened, even though many establishments have had to close again in the meantime. Despite the circumstances, people still want to meet up, eat together and celebrate.

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