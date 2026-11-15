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MENAFN - Swissinfo) The Paris Agreement came into force ten years ago. But the world now looks set to overshoot the landmark 1.5°C limit designed to avoid the worst effects of climate change. So how much has the 2015 climate accord achieved? This content was published on November 15, 2026 - 10:00 5 minutes Christian von Burg, SRF

Global warming is now projected to exceed previous estimates. Under current policies, the United Nations predicts the global average temperature will rise by 2.8°C by 2100. Even the most optimistic scenario foresees the average temperature climbing to 1.7-1.8°C above pre-industrial levels by mid-century, according to a UN Environment Programme (UNEP) reportExternal link published last month.

That is far too much. It would accelerate the melting of ice at the North and South Poles and could trigger many other dangerous changes in the climate system.

But ten years ago, the outlook was even bleaker, according to Felix Wertli, head of the Swiss delegation at COP31 in Turkey and Switzerland's climate ambassador.

“At that time, the world was still heading for four degrees of warming. So the agreement has had a measurable effect,” he says.

At the same time, investments in renewable energy have risen sharply, he points out.“Today, investments amount to more than $2 trillion a year worldwide. The Paris Agreement has made a significant contribution to this,” he notes.

Poorer countries committed to climate action

Patrick Hofstetter, a climate expert at WWF Switzerland, also believes the world would look very different without the Paris Agreement.

“It was only with the Paris Agreement that poorer countries also committed to climate protection, which was an absolutely decisive step,” he says.

Private initiatives that emerged in the wake of the Paris Agreement have also played a key role, says Patrick Hofstetter of WWF Switzerland. He points to the“Science Based Targets Initiative”,External link under which large companies commit to reducing their own CO2 emissions.“Today, 14,000 companies worldwide have set such goals. Some of them are major companies with very high emissions,” says Hofstetter.

This matters because poorer countries, together with major economies such as China, India and Saudi Arabia, which signed up to the accord, now account for more than half of global greenhouse gas emissions.

Glass is 'half empty and half full'

Anthony Patt, a climate scientist at the federal technology institute ETH Zurich, also sees signs of progress, despite the world remaining off track to meet the Paris target of limiting warming to 1.5°C.



“The glass is half empty and half full. We are not acting fast enough. To turn things around, we need a rapid phase-out of oil and gas,” says Patt.

He welcomes the global boom in solar power, particularly in China, and the large growth in electric vehicles (EVs), including in East Africa. But the fact that these technologies have become cheap and are gaining momentum is not enough, says the ETH Zurich professor. The economy still needs greater investment certainty and clearer political direction, says Patt.

“Climate action is happening in the business world, but it proceeds too slowly, or not at all, if politicians do not drive it forward,” he says.

In Switzerland, for example, the political framework is still not strict enough, says Patt. New petrol-powered cars continue to be sold and oil heating systems are being installed instead of low-carbon EVs and heat pumps. As a result, harmful CO2 emissions will continue to enter the atmosphere for decades. Even wealthy industrialised countries like Switzerland are not on track to meet global climate goals, he says.

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