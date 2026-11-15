Deutsch de Männer demonstrieren in Bern gegen Gewalt an Frauen Original Read more: Männer demonstrieren in Bern gegen Gewalt an F

MENAFN - Swissinfo) Several hundred men demonstrated against violence towards women on Saturday in the Swiss capital of Bern. Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Men protest in Bern over violence against women This content was published on November 15, 2026 - 10:14 1 minute Keystone-SDA

The one-hour solidarity rally had been organised by a broad alliance, including the Swiss Social Democratic Party and the Committee of Men Against Violence Against Women.

The organisers called on men to show compassion towards those affected and to take a visible stand, as set out in the alliance's appeal.

As violence against women is usually perpetrated by men, they should not look the other way but should take responsibility for their own wrongdoing or for perpetrators in their circle.

According to the organisers, more than one in two women in Switzerland has already experienced sexual harassment.

Furthermore, one in five women has been subjected to unwanted sexual acts.

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