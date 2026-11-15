Deutsch de Tausende Menschen demonstrieren in Genf gegen Sparmassnahmen Original Read more: Tausende Menschen demonstrieren in Genf gegen Sparmassn

MENAFN - Swissinfo) Several thousand people demonstrated in Geneva on Saturday against budget cuts. A broad coalition of trade unions, associations and left-wing parties had called for the peaceful protest. Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Thousands demonstrate against Geneva austerity measures This content was published on November 15, 2026 - 10:23 2 minutes Keystone-SDA

Around 3,500 people took part in the rally, according to a statement issued by Geneva police. The organisers put the number of participants at between 6,000 and 7,000, while a count by Keystone-SDA put the figure at just under 5,000.

There were no incidents. Mireille Senn from the Geneva Trade Union Confederation (CGAS) was pleased with the“very good representation within the march”.

More More Swiss parliament finalises slimmed-down savings package

This content was published on Mar 17, 2026 Parliament has ironed out the final differences in the federal budget relief package. Compared to the government's proposal, the savings have been reduced by around 40%.

Read more: Swiss parliament finalises slimmed-down savings pa