Thousands Demonstrate Against Geneva Austerity Measures
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Tausende Menschen demonstrieren in Genf gegen Sparmassnahmen
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Around 3,500 people took part in the rally, according to a statement issued by Geneva police. The organisers put the number of participants at between 6,000 and 7,000, while a count by Keystone-SDA put the figure at just under 5,000.
There were no incidents. Mireille Senn from the Geneva Trade Union Confederation (CGAS) was pleased with the“very good representation within the march”.More More Swiss parliament finalises slimmed-down savings package
This content was published on Mar 17, 2026 Parliament has ironed out the final differences in the federal budget relief package. Compared to the government's proposal, the savings have been reduced by around 40%.Read more: Swiss parliament finalises slimmed-down savings pa
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