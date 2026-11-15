Swiss Expect Tough Negotiations In Second Week Of COP31
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Deuxième semaine de la COP31: négociations difficiles en vue
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While there is a sense of willingness to cooperate, the decisive phase is yet to come, notes delegation head Felix Wertli.More More COP31: Swiss say priority is to defend existing commitments
This content was published on Nov 8, 2026 Expectations are high for the World Climate Conference which begins on Monday. For the Swiss delegation, the priority in the negotiations is to defend existing commitments.Read more: COP31: Swiss say priority is to defend existing commit
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