Français fr Deuxième semaine de la COP31: négociations difficiles en vue Original Read more: Deuxième semaine de la COP31: négociations difficiles e

MENAFN - Swissinfo) Switzerland is bracing itself for tough negotiations during the second week of the World Climate Conference in Antalya. Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Swiss expect tough negotiations in second week of COP31 This content was published on November 15, 2026 - 11:02 1 minute Keystone-SDA

While there is a sense of willingness to cooperate, the decisive phase is yet to come, notes delegation head Felix Wertli.

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This content was published on Nov 8, 2026 Expectations are high for the World Climate Conference which begins on Monday. For the Swiss delegation, the priority in the negotiations is to defend existing commitments.

Read more: COP31: Swiss say priority is to defend existing commit